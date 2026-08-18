Forty-Six Extremists Lay Down Arms in Significant Step Towards Peace in Manipur

In a significant move towards peace in Manipur, forty-six members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Taibangngaba group, have surrendered their arms, marking a milestone in the state's ongoing peace process. Among these are four women, all part of a ceremony held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in attendance with Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and other senior officials, commended the cadres for their decision to return to the mainstream. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh noted that many take up arms due to circumstantial pressures but appreciated the group’s response to his call for disarmament.

As part of the government's rehabilitation program, each cadre will receive four fixed deposits and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 over a span of three years, aimed at aiding their reintegration into society. The administration underscored its commitment to fostering a peaceful environment while emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and citizen safety.