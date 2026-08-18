Forty-Six Extremists Lay Down Arms in Significant Step Towards Peace in Manipur

In a pivotal ceremony at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, 46 cadres from the Kangleipak Communist Party's Taibangngaba faction, including four women, surrendered their weapons. This act signals progress in Manipur's ongoing peace process, with government promises of rehabilitation and reintegration support for the surrenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:02 IST
Forty-Six Extremists Lay Down Arms in Significant Step Towards Peace in Manipur
46 KCP cadres lay down arms and surrender in Manipur homecoming ceremony (Photo/X/(Photo/X/@YKhemchandSingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards peace in Manipur, forty-six members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Taibangngaba group, have surrendered their arms, marking a milestone in the state's ongoing peace process. Among these are four women, all part of a ceremony held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in attendance with Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and other senior officials, commended the cadres for their decision to return to the mainstream. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh noted that many take up arms due to circumstantial pressures but appreciated the group’s response to his call for disarmament.

As part of the government's rehabilitation program, each cadre will receive four fixed deposits and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 over a span of three years, aimed at aiding their reintegration into society. The administration underscored its commitment to fostering a peaceful environment while emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and citizen safety.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Global
2
India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

Global
3
UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

Global
4
Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026