Bastar Victim Families Protest Chidambaram's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remarks in Delhi

In a bold show of dissent, families from Chhattisgarh's Bastar, victims of Naxal atrocities, gathered in the national capital to protest vehemently against remarks made by Congress leader P Chidambaram. Known for expressing pride on social media about being a 'dimagi Naxal', Chidambaram's statements have sparked outrage among those who have faced the brunt of Naxal violence.

The 'Bastar Shanti Samiti', representing locals affected by Naxal violence, denounced the former Union Home Minister's comments. Kameshwar Kumar Sinha and Aarti, whose families were victims of Naxal attacks, shared their heart-wrenching experiences, questioning why Chidambaram made statements that seemingly disregard the agonies borne by Bastar's citizens.

Echoing their sentiments, other protestors like Tarun Kumar and Siyaram, who survived brutal Naxal attacks, criticized what they perceived as careless political discourse from the safety of Delhi's corridors. Their presence in Delhi underscores a desperate plea for recognition of their sufferings and a stark opposition to narratives that they feel, dishonor the memory of victims lost to decades of violence.