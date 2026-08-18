Treasury Yields Hit New Highs Amid Global Market Volatility

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields ticked down slightly, although longer-dated yields hovered near multi-year highs after reaching levels unseen since 2007. These movements are fueled by inflation concerns as Middle East tensions persist, impacting stock markets across the globe.

Despite recent weak U.S. economic data easing imminent Federal Reserve rate hike concerns, traders still anticipate a rate increase by December. Rising U.S. yields reflect inflationary jitters potentially necessitating a faster rate hike pace if the situation worsens, according to George Bory of Allspring Global Investments.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bond yields approach 30-year highs, potentially prompting investors to divert capital from U.S. to Japanese bonds, further pressuring Treasury yields. In tandem, global stock markets, including Wall Street and Europe, faced declines amid heightened yield environments.