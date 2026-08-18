Treasury Yields Hit New Highs Amid Global Market Volatility

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs as inflation fears rise amidst Middle East conflict tensions and potential interest rate hikes. This has led to global market caution, with significant impacts on stocks, particularly in the technology sector, as investors await further policy insights from the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:32 IST
Treasury Yields Hit New Highs Amid Global Market Volatility
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On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields ticked down slightly, although longer-dated yields hovered near multi-year highs after reaching levels unseen since 2007. These movements are fueled by inflation concerns as Middle East tensions persist, impacting stock markets across the globe.

Despite recent weak U.S. economic data easing imminent Federal Reserve rate hike concerns, traders still anticipate a rate increase by December. Rising U.S. yields reflect inflationary jitters potentially necessitating a faster rate hike pace if the situation worsens, according to George Bory of Allspring Global Investments.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bond yields approach 30-year highs, potentially prompting investors to divert capital from U.S. to Japanese bonds, further pressuring Treasury yields. In tandem, global stock markets, including Wall Street and Europe, faced declines amid heightened yield environments.

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