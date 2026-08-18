The Russian-installed authorities managing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have accused Ukraine of orchestrating an attack on a bus stop in Enerhodar, a Russian-held town. The assault resulted in one death and numerous injuries among the plant's staff.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed a drone strike at the location but did not attribute blame to either side. As tensions simmer, Ukraine has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations.

According to the Russian management's release, the attack occurred as individuals awaited transport to the nuclear facility, leaving at least 17 injured. The IAEA's involvement underscores the complex dynamics at play in this volatile region.