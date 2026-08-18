AI and Quantum Tech Reshaping Governance, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

Artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digital tools are changing the way government works, making continuous learning increasingly important for civil servants responsible for turning public policy into services, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said.

Addressing participants in a 15-day refresher course for lateral entry Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries, Singh said officers need to keep updating their knowledge as administrative processes and technology develop at a rapid pace. Professional experience remains valuable, but the changing nature of governance means senior officials also need the curiosity to understand new technologies and the willingness to adapt their working methods.

The Minister described the programme as a two-way learning exercise rather than a conventional series of lectures, encouraging participants to discuss their professional requirements, question existing approaches and provide feedback that can improve future training.

Emerging technologies change administrative work

AI and other digital technologies are increasingly entering areas that were once handled largely through conventional administrative systems, creating opportunities for faster implementation and monitoring of government programmes while introducing new questions around security, accountability and institutional responsibility.

Singh identified artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity as areas officers will need to understand as their influence on government decision-making and public administration expands. Civil servants also carry an additional responsibility when adopting such tools because technology must be used without compromising constitutional duties or the institutional integrity of government.

The refresher course reflects the wider range of skills now expected from senior administrators. Its curriculum includes policy analysis, digital transformation, municipal finance, public health, cybersecurity, education and government communication, exposing participants to subjects that cut across traditional departmental boundaries.

Singh said learning should continue throughout an officer's professional journey, describing the 15-day programme as a form of mid-career training that can help experienced officials respond to new challenges rather than relying only on knowledge acquired earlier in their careers.

Communication becomes a core governance skill

Technology is not the only area changing the work of government officials. Singh placed considerable emphasis on communication, arguing that government communication must increasingly be understood as public communication because officers now engage with a much broader range of audiences.

He identified four important levels of interaction: communication with colleagues and other government functionaries, political functionaries, the media and ordinary citizens. Each group requires a different understanding of context, language and responsibility, making communication a practical administrative skill rather than an additional professional quality.

Social media has made that responsibility more complex by allowing government information, public criticism and political discussion to move rapidly across digital platforms. Officers therefore need the ability to explain programmes clearly while responding appropriately to different stakeholders and preserving the standards expected from public institutions.

Singh suggested that communication training should receive greater attention within professional development programmes as officials increasingly become public-facing representatives of government policies and services.

Lateral entry brings new skills into government

The Minister also highlighted the role of lateral entry in bringing people with experience from different sectors into government. Around 63 officers have entered through the institutionalised lateral entry mechanism so far, according to Singh.

Such recruitment can introduce new expertise, working practices and perspectives into public administration, while refresher programmes can help lateral entrants better understand the structures and responsibilities that come with government service.

Singh called for wider outreach by institutions such as the Indian Institute of Public Administration, including stronger links with Central and State Governments, public bodies, elected institutions and organisations working under similar mandates. Training programmes are also being developed for participants from corporate and private-sector backgrounds.

Feedback from participants should play a larger role in shaping these courses, he said, including candid and anonymous assessments of faculty members and course content so that programmes can be adjusted around genuine professional needs.

Singh told the participants that they have a role in shaping the India envisioned for 2047, arguing that public administration will increasingly require officials who can combine institutional knowledge with technological understanding, clear communication and a willingness to keep learning throughout their careers.