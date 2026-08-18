Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback at BWF World Championships

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen staged a stunning comeback to defeat Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon at the BWF World Championships. Despite losing the first game, Sen won the next two with dominant performances. The victory marks a positive for India amidst mixed results on the second day of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:34 IST
Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback at BWF World Championships
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping display at the BWF World Championships, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen showcased resilience to secure victory over Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon. Faced with a challenging start at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sen overturned a first-game loss to claim the match 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 in 45 minutes, advancing to the tournament's next round.

The opening game was intensely competitive, with Sen initially struggling to find his form. Filimon capitalized on Sen's errors, leading to a 21-16 win. However, Sen's response was remarkable. Demonstrating aggression and control, he leveled the match with a decisive 21-8 win in the second game.

The final game was a showcase of Sen's dominance. Quickly establishing an 11-1 lead, he never faltered, closing the match with a comprehensive 21-4 triumph. Other Indian players experienced mixed fortunes, with victories by Unnati Hooda and the doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, but disappointments in other doubles matches.

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