Karnataka HC Reinstates KPSC Chairman, Deems Governor's Suspension Unconstitutional

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the reinstatement of Shivashankarappa S Sahukar as KPSC Chairman, challenging the governor's suspension notice. The court emphasized the necessity of Cabinet's advice for such actions. Sahukar is involved in a separate case concerning alleged irregularities in recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:34 IST
Karnataka HC Reinstates KPSC Chairman, Deems Governor's Suspension Unconstitutional
Karnataka High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to reinstate Shivashankarappa S Sahukar as Chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) within a week, citing the unconstitutionality of his suspension by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot without the Cabinet's advice.

While the court mandated Sahukar's reappointment, it cautioned him against influencing recruitment processes, specifically in connection to his daughter's appointment, and declared that any changes should respect legal protocols. This verdict addresses only the constitutional aspect of the suspension, not the ongoing investigations.

In parallel, Sahukar seeks anticipatory bail due to allegations of recruiting irregularities in the KPSC, including charges of exam tampering and nepotism. The Criminal Investigation Department is probing these claims, while a Mohan Manjunath-filed complaint highlights concerns over biased selection practices.

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