Tensions Escalate: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile Threat
The UAE's defense ministry reported detecting two ballistic missiles from Iran on Tuesday. One missile fell within the UAE's territorial waters. The UAE assured its readiness to handle threats, and the interior ministry later declared the situation safe, advising citizens to resume normal activities.
The defense ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the Gulf country. Notably, one missile landed in the UAE's territorial waters, while the other landed outside.
The ministry emphasized the nation's preparedness to manage any emerging threats, reinforcing its defense capabilities.
Despite the initial alarm, the UAE's interior ministry promptly issued a phone alert confirming the safety of the situation, advising residents to continue with their daily activities following an earlier missile threat warning.
ALSO READ
-
Missile Alert Scare in UAE: False Alarm Resolved
-
Black Sea Tensions Rise: Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Cargo
-
Zelenskiy Nominates New Defense and Foreign Ministers Amid Political Crisis
-
Gulf Tensions Rise: Saudi Arabia Tightens Financial Oversight on the UAE
-
Ironclad Allies: US-Philippines Military Ties Stand Firm