Tensions Escalate: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile Threat

The UAE's defense ministry reported detecting two ballistic missiles from Iran on Tuesday. One missile fell within the UAE's territorial waters. The UAE assured its readiness to handle threats, and the interior ministry later declared the situation safe, advising citizens to resume normal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:19 IST
Tensions Escalate: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile Threat
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The defense ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the Gulf country. Notably, one missile landed in the UAE's territorial waters, while the other landed outside.

The ministry emphasized the nation's preparedness to manage any emerging threats, reinforcing its defense capabilities.

Despite the initial alarm, the UAE's interior ministry promptly issued a phone alert confirming the safety of the situation, advising residents to continue with their daily activities following an earlier missile threat warning.

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