Tensions Escalate: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile Threat

The defense ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the Gulf country. Notably, one missile landed in the UAE's territorial waters, while the other landed outside.

The ministry emphasized the nation's preparedness to manage any emerging threats, reinforcing its defense capabilities.

Despite the initial alarm, the UAE's interior ministry promptly issued a phone alert confirming the safety of the situation, advising residents to continue with their daily activities following an earlier missile threat warning.