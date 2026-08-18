Texas Stock Exchange: A New Contender in the Financial Market

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) achieved a notable milestone by securing its first primary listings, setting itself as a competitor to New York's financial institutions.

Texas Capital Bancshares revealed plans to designate TXSE as the main trading venue for two of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), effective September 16, subject to regulatory approval.

This development marks a significant test for TXSE as it strives to attract companies and investment products beyond the established New York hubs, signaling a potential shift in regional financial center dynamics.