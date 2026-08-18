Quantexa Eyes Global Debut: Potential Stock Market Splash

British artificial intelligence firm Quantexa is weighing the possibility of a multibillion-dollar stock market listing, considering both the UK and US as potential venues. CEO Vishal Marria shared with Reuters that while the company is yet to make a decision, a US listing could offer a larger pool of capital and potentially higher valuation than the UK.

Quantexa, founded in 2016, provides AI software to help organizations manage and analyze vast data sets, assisting in fraud detection and financial crime prevention. Despite already being 'IPO-ready' since January, Marria remained tight-lipped about the specifics of any public offering timeline.

Meanwhile, investor Warburg Pincus is evaluating options for offloading its 9% to 10% stake in the company, with Citigroup advising. The process is still nascent, and while there's potential for other investors to sell shares, no agreement has been cemented yet. Last valued at $2.6 billion, Quantexa continues to expand its presence in sectors like government contracts, further solidifying its impact on industries reliant on data optimization.