Quantexa Eyes Global Debut: Potential Stock Market Splash

Quantexa, a British AI company, is considering a multibillion-dollar stock listing in the UK or US. Founded in 2016, Quantexa aids organizations with data analysis, critical in sectors like finance and healthcare. Discussions of a potential share sale by investor Warburg Pincus are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:20 IST
Quantexa Eyes Global Debut: Potential Stock Market Splash

British artificial intelligence firm Quantexa is weighing the possibility of a multibillion-dollar stock market listing, considering both the UK and US as potential venues. CEO Vishal Marria shared with Reuters that while the company is yet to make a decision, a US listing could offer a larger pool of capital and potentially higher valuation than the UK.

Quantexa, founded in 2016, provides AI software to help organizations manage and analyze vast data sets, assisting in fraud detection and financial crime prevention. Despite already being 'IPO-ready' since January, Marria remained tight-lipped about the specifics of any public offering timeline.

Meanwhile, investor Warburg Pincus is evaluating options for offloading its 9% to 10% stake in the company, with Citigroup advising. The process is still nascent, and while there's potential for other investors to sell shares, no agreement has been cemented yet. Last valued at $2.6 billion, Quantexa continues to expand its presence in sectors like government contracts, further solidifying its impact on industries reliant on data optimization.

TRENDING

1
Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Global
2
General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

Global
3
OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026