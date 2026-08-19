Devastating Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Southwest China

Severe rainfall in southwest China resulted in a deadly landslide and house collapse, claiming the lives of 10 people. State broadcaster CCTV reported that thousands have been evacuated to prevent further casualties, with emergency services working relentlessly to address the crisis and provide relief to affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:11 IST
Devastating Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Southwest China
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Heavy rains in southwest China led to a devastating landslide and house collapse, killing ten individuals, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

In response to the catastrophe, authorities have evacuated tens of thousands to prevent further loss of life and are actively managing the situation.

The emergency services are on high alert, working tirelessly to provide aid and restore normalcy in the affected areas, highlighting the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

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