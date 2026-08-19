Delhi University Faces Backlash Over Increments Recovery for PhD Holders

Delhi University's recent directive to reclaim advance increments from PhD and MPhil degree holders, who earned their degrees after January 1, 2016, has ignited a storm of protest from faculty members. The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has labelled the decision as 'ridiculous and unacceptable', challenging the university's administration on this contentious issue.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, DTF representatives alongside members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), the Executive Council, and the Academic Council, appealed for the withdrawal of the August 17, 2026 letter that mandates these recoveries. They argue the university's actions align with a University Grants Commission (UGC) letter from August 2025, but it would unjustly impact faculty nearing retirement.

The DTF criticized the lack of consultation with the Executive Council and highlighted inconsistencies in the policy's implementation across colleges. They insist the August letter mandates maintaining the status quo for those already granted increments, pointing out unresolved issues in recent council meetings. They call for an immediate suspension of the increment recoveries while the UGC revisits the policy.