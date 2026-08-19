Delhi University Teachers Demand Reinstatement of PhD Increment Policy

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) of Delhi University opposes the administration's decision to retract advance increments for teachers obtaining PhD or MPhil degrees post-January 2016. They argue this move is unfair, highlighting overdue retirement and lack of council discussions. Teachers petition for policy reversal and await UGC guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:34 IST
Delhi University Teachers Demand Reinstatement of PhD Increment Policy
University of Delhi (Photo/X @UnivofDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
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The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) of Delhi University has expressed strong opposition to the administration's recent decision to reclaim advance increments from educators who earned PhD or MPhil degrees after January 1, 2016. Calling the measure 'ridiculous and unacceptable,' the DTF, in a letter to Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, stressed the need for immediate policy withdrawal.

According to the teachers, the administration's stance is grounded in a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive from August 2025, which may unjustly affect those nearing retirement. The DTF criticized the university's lack of transparency, noting the absence of discussions in both the Executive and Academic Councils, which they claim aggravates the situation as a significant setback for faculty members.

Further concern was raised over a subsequent communication from the university, which allegedly enforces a status quo for faculty already granted increments, thereby enabling some colleges to perpetuate the discontinuation of increments for advanced degrees. The DTF called for the college administration to cease this practice and respect the UGC's 2026 recommendation to reinstate increments, currently awaiting the Ministry of Education's decision.

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