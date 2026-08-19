Controversy Swirls Around AAP Amid Corruption Allegations and Arrests

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticizes AAP amid arrest of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Dikshit talks about prolonged project irregularities, while Kejriwal accuses Shah of politicizing arrests. Ex-AAP leader Swati Maliwal claims Kejriwal ran a decade-long 'corruption shop'. The political drama escalates with multiple detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:49 IST
Controversy Swirls Around AAP Amid Corruption Allegations and Arrests
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Senior Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit expressed skepticism over the integrity of anonymous tips following the detention of Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Delhi Water Minister. Dikshit highlighted long-standing financial inconsistencies concerning project awards, emphasizing that recurrent unverified allegations eventually undermine trust.

Addressing the ongoing administrative inquiries, Dikshit likened the situation to the 'crying wolf' tale, suggesting repetitive, unfounded claims erode credibility. He stressed that individuals exonerated by courts likely faced baseless accusations, discussing ongoing suspicions about inflated contracts and substandard specifications in Delhi's sewage treatment initiatives.

Elsewhere, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of pressing the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to detain Jain. Kejriwal, alleging political motivations behind the arrest, claimed ACB plans changed due to Shah’s directive. Meanwhile, ex-AAP MP Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal of masterminding a 'corruption shop' shifting from Delhi to Punjab, alleging misuse of ministerial responsibilities to deflect culpability.

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