Torrential Rains in Uttarakhand: Authorities on High Alert, Pilgrims Advised Caution

Continuous heavy rainfall in the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand has significantly disrupted daily life, with authorities remaining on high alert as river water levels rise. Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop reported several disaster-related incidents and advised the public to exercise caution during this turbulent monsoon period.

Swaroop emphasized the monsoon's severity, noting substantial increases in river levels across the region. Public safety announcements have been issued, warning residents to stay away from riverbanks and avoid risky behaviors such as taking selfies near rising waters. Emergency operations are ongoing to evacuate residents from at-risk areas to safer locations.

While heavy rains have caused surges particularly in the Tamsa, Tons, Asan, and Rispana rivers, the Char Dham Yatra, a major pilgrimage, remains operational albeit with potential temporary halts. Swaroop stated that while the Yatra continues smoothly with high attendance, authorities are prepared to intervene if necessary conditions arise. Facilities and measures are in place to safeguard pilgrims, who are urged to heed safety instructions during the ongoing adverse weather.