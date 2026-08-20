Empowering Assam's Women: Transforming Simple Tea Leaves into a Sustainable Future

In a bid to empower rural women in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Aaranyak hosted a transformative one-day workshop centered around the art of crafting high-value green and traditional teas from locally grown leaves. Held for nine Karbi women, this initiative promises a sustainable, home-based income while preserving age-old traditions.

Participants, many of whom hail from tea-cultivating and homestead farming backgrounds in villages such as Chandrasing Rongpi and Barking Engti, delved into the nuances of turning raw tea leaves into specialty teas with increased market value. The training underscored the economic potential in proper processing techniques that require minimal investment.

Guided by Manai Terangpi, an expert from Chandrasing Rongpi village, attendees were taken to a tea farm for live demonstrations. They engaged in hands-on experiences that covered meticulous leaf selection, boiling, hand-rolling, and sun-drying processes. The emphasis was on elevating existing knowledge to produce superior tea products.

The workshop also focused on understanding quality standards pivotal for market procurement. Moromi Nath from Aaranyak highlighted the importance of producing premium tea and introduced the participants to PIRBI – a community-based business hub. Larbeen Teronpi further encouraged them to explore additional income opportunities using local resources like turmeric and moringa.

Beyond its economic promise, the programme serves a cultural purpose as well. It helps safeguard traditional tea-making practices while reinforcing community identity. By blending local resources and traditional expertise, this initiative highlights the stride towards a sustainable future that keeps the community's cultural practices alive.

Supported by Team Aaranyak, with backing from organizations like IUCN-KfW and Disney Conservation Fund, the programme continues to champion conservation, empowering indigenous communities in Northeast India by aiding them in adopting sustainable income practices. This holistic approach not only fosters economic growth but also binds the community to their land and heritage.