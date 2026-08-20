Political Storm in Telangana: Allegations Shake State Leadership

BJP advocate Karunasagar supports Konda Sushmita's claims against CM Revanth Reddy, urging his resignation over alleged land favoritism. The political discord between Reddy and Konda Surekha’s family intensifies amid accusations and possible resignation demands. Konda Sushmita considers an independent electoral bid for Parkal constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:42 IST
Political Storm in Telangana: Allegations Shake State Leadership
BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar endorsed allegations by Konda Sushmita, daughter of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Karunasagar urged Reddy's resignation and stressed the need for an inquiry into the purported preferential land allotment involving a shell company, escalating the political turmoil over the Parkal Assembly constituency.

The controversy intensified as CM Reddy supported Revuri Prakash Reddy for the Parkal seat, despite Sushmita's aspirations for the candidacy. She stated her readiness to run independently if necessary. Karunasagar criticized the Congress for alleged corruption, reinforcing the demand for Reddy to address the accusations transparently.

In a surprising twist, the allegations originated from within Reddy's own party. Congress MP Mallu Ravi sought an explanation from Konda Surekha regarding her daughter's contentious remarks. Meanwhile, Sushmita challenged the CM's candidate choice, criticized BC representation in Congress, and emphasized the need for an inclusive leadership.

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