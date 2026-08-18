Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages

Himachal Pradesh faces over 197 deaths and ₹1,001 crore in damages due to severe monsoon disasters since June 30. Amid relentless rains, fatal accidents, blocked roads, and disrupted utilities continue to challenge recovery efforts, with state emergency teams actively engaging in road clearance and relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages
Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe monsoon season that has resulted in 197 deaths over 50 days since June 30. The calamity includes 81 fatalities linked directly to rain-triggered disasters, and 116 to road accidents. The financial losses have surpassed ₹1,000 crore as heavy rainfall persists state-wide.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) disclosed that 88 roads remained blocked by 5 pm on the previous Tuesday. Restoration efforts helped reduce this number from 105 earlier that morning. Districts most affected include Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur, where infrastructure recovery continues to face challenges due to ongoing adverse weather.

Mandi bears the brunt with 32 blocked roads, while power restoration efforts have seen distribution transformer disruptions drop significantly. Of note, 19 water supply schemes have been compromised, predominantly in Hamirpur, Shimla, and Bilaspur. The disasters encompass various tragic incidents, from landslides to electrocution, culminating in significant human and economic impacts.

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