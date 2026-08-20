Tamil Nadu CM Advocates for Southern States' Interests at Southern Zonal Council

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay emphasized the concerns of Southern states regarding the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, urging the Union Government to ensure no loss of parliamentary representation. At the Southern Zonal Council meeting, he also addressed NEET, interstate river disputes, and the regulation of online drug sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:57 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Advocates for Southern States' Interests at Southern Zonal Council
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

At the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay strongly advocated for Southern states, expressing deep concerns about the potential impact of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026. Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vijay urged for a guarantee that no state would lose parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation, which, he argued, could unfairly penalize the Southern states for their population stabilization achievements.

Vijay highlighted the Southern states' role in stabilizing population growth and stressed that their success should not lead to diminished representation. "The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilization, human development, and economic growth," Vijay stated. He called for a legislative assurance from the Union Government to preserve the equitable representation enshrined in the Constitution, reinforcing the confidence of all states in democratic institutions.

The Chief Minister also addressed interstate river disputes, emphasizing cooperation and adherence to the rule of law. He touched on the contentious Cauvery water dispute, highlighting the importance of implementing Supreme Court judgments. On the topic of NEET, Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's opposition, advocating for an alternative admission mechanism to better serve rural and marginalized students. Additionally, he urged tighter regulation of online prescription drug sales to combat substance abuse among youth.

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