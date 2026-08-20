Fuel Frenzy: Moscow's Gasoline Shortage Crisis

Moscow faces a second wave of fuel shortages due to high demand and Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. Long queues stretch over a kilometer at stations, with many closed or only offering diesel. Russian authorities have banned fuel exports and eased quality requirements to boost supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:00 IST
Fuel Frenzy: Moscow's Gasoline Shortage Crisis
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Moscow is experiencing a renewed fuel shortage crisis, as disgruntled motorists endure hours-long queues at gasoline stations. The shortages, driven by heightened seasonal demand and Ukrainian strikes on local refineries, have forced fuel stations in the capital to restrict gasoline purchases, according to eyewitnesses and suppliers.

The fuel crisis, which began escalating in May, had initially affected most Russian regions by July. However, an earlier wave of restrictions in Moscow had eased temporarily in June. Recent Ukrainian attacks aim to undermine Moscow’s war efforts and reduce energy revenues.

As queues stretched up to a kilometer long, many stations were either shut or sold only diesel. Local residents expressed frustration, while government efforts to mitigate the shortage include banning gasoline exports, relaxing fuel quality standards, and importing petroleum products, confirmed Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister.

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