Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

The legal battle over land allotted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has concluded with the Supreme Court declining to interfere with the Delhi High Court's eviction directive. This move ends attempts by occupants, spearheaded by Kawatra Hospitality Pvt Ltd, to challenge the Delhi High Court's August 10 judgment that mandated the vacating of the premises.

In the hearing, a Bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the Special Leave Petitions, asserting no inclination to override the existing High Court order. The High Court had previously determined that the occupants were not entitled to indefinite extensions of their licence, despite the pending completion of a fresh tender process. The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, noted that agreements were only open to a maximum extension of six months under specific circumstances, which occupants had already exhausted.

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold the High Court’s directive requires the current occupants to vacate, with further enforcement now resting with DUSIB and relevant authorities. With the passing of the stipulated August 17 deadline, authorities are tasked with resuming control of the premises. Meanwhile, DUSIB is expected to finalize the fresh tender process by September's end, as per the instructions issued by the High Court.