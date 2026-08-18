Court Findings Affirm AAP MLA's Unlawful Detention and Allow Legal Action

The Delhi High Court has recognized the release of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar from preventive detention as resolving the habeas corpus petition initiated by his wife. However, the court has left it to the family to explore further legal avenues concerning the purported illegal detention and damages to his property.

The bench, including Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja, acknowledged that Kumar was released at about 3:48 pm earlier, following his preventative detention. The petition from Kumar's wife claimed that he was taken early in the morning and remained out of contact until his release.

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Kumar's wife, raised questions about the legality of Kumar's detention and the damage to property during his pickup. The plea accused plainclothes individuals posing as police officers of illicitly detaining Kumar from his residence without any formal document showing their authority.