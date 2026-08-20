Political Tempest: BJP and Congress Clash Over Vande Mataram
A heated debate has erupted between BJP and Congress regarding the singing of Vande Mataram. BJP criticizes Congress for limiting renditions of the national song, likening their stance to Muslim League ideologies. The row stems from historical decisions by Congress to address communal concerns surrounding the song's verses.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding Vande Mataram has intensified, evolving into a political spat between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has lambasted the Congress Working Committee's decision to sing only selected stanzas of the national song at official events, labeling it akin to 'Muslim League-like thinking.'
Sharma's remarks drew parallels between Congress leaders and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan's founder known for advocating the Two-Nation Theory. Criticizing Congress's stance on national symbols, Sharma argued, 'The concealed Jinnah within Congress leadership is revealed. Their approach shows a mindset similar to the Muslim League.'
Historically, in a 1937 resolution, the Congress adopted only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram to avoid communal conflict, a decision influenced by Rabindranath Tagore. This debate resurfaces as Sharma insists that both Parliament houses' endorsement mandates the complete rendition of the song as a demonstration of constitutional respect.
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