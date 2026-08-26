Nepal flash flood: Bihar CM directs officials to remain alert, ensure preparedness

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday directed officials to remain on alert amid the flash floods in Nepal's upper catchment areas and the possibility of increased water flow in the Gandak River. During a high-level review meeting at 'Sankalp' auditorium in Patna, the Chief Minister instructed officials of affected and vulnerable districts to closely monitor the situation and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.

CM Chaudhary asked authorities in districts connected with the Gandak river, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. He directed officials to regularly inspect all embankments and ensure their safety and strength. The Chief Minister also ordered continuous monitoring of dams and embankments, along with special night patrolling to prevent any untoward situation.

The Chief Minister instructed district administrations to issue timely alerts through loudspeakers and microphones in sensitive areas and ensure that people are informed about possible risks. He said NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to deal with any emergency and directed officials to coordinate with rescue teams for immediate relief operations if required.

CM Chaudhary stressed that the safety of people should remain the top priority and asked officials to maintain constant coordination and remain prepared for any situation. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, DGP Vinay Kumar, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall, Chief Minister's Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Water Resources Department Secretary Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and other senior officials.

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies. It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area. "Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 am. on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," NTB said in an update on X, giving "preliminary details of missing tourists". (ANI)