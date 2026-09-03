Maharashtra Police bust drug factory in Prayagraj, seize drugs worth Rs 140 cr; 21 arrested across four states

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major drug manufacturing factory in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arresting 21 people across four states and seizing drugs worth around Rs 140 crore, MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik said. Speaking to ANI about the operation, Kaushik said the Crime Branch team travelled to Prayagraj and dismantled the drug manufacturing facility as part of its investigation into the drug network.

"The MBVV Crime Branch team travelled to Prayagraj, UP, and dismantled a major drug manufacturing factory. So far, we have arrested 21 individuals across four states and seized drugs worth approximately Rs 140 crore," he said. He said the alleged involvement of the ‘Jalim Gang’, a notorious criminal outfit from Kalyan, has emerged as a matter of concern during the investigation.

"A matter of concern regarding these 21 arrested accused is the apparent involvement of the 'Jalim Gang,' a notorious criminal outfit from Kalyan. One of the arrested individuals has serious criminal cases registered against him, including charges of murder and extortion. Two of the 21 arrested criminals are linked to the Jalim Gang... We need to investigate whether members of this gang are now involved in the drug distribution network," Kaushik said. Kaushik said one of the arrested accused has serious criminal cases registered against him, including murder and extortion. The police official also said the investigation has indicated possible links extending beyond India’s borders, although further probe is required to establish such connections.

Highlighting another aspect of the investigation, Kaushik said most of the arrested accused appear to be graduates and that highly educated individuals, including an engineer, are among those arrested. “We are seeing indications of connections extending beyond the country's borders, although further investigation is required on that front. Most of the 21 arrested individuals appear to be graduates. There are highly educated individuals among them, including an engineer," he said.

According to the police, while conducting a detailed investigation into the case where 112 grams of MD was seized in Nalasopara, police carried out extensive operations in Mumbai, Jalgaon, Gujarat, Kalyan, Nerul, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)