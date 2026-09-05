Court Grants Status Quo: Trinamool Congress Secures Camac Street Office Amid Vandalism Allegations

The City Civil Court has issued a status quo order allowing the All India Trinamool Congress to maintain its control over the Camac Street office following alleged vandalism. The controversy heightens as six individuals are arrested and legal actions are being pursued by the party for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 16:17 IST
Court Grants Status Quo: Trinamool Congress Secures Camac Street Office Amid Vandalism Allegations
Premises of AITC's 9 Camac Street office (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The City Civil Court has issued a crucial order, ensuring that the All India Trinamool Congress retains possession of its office on Camac Street. This legal move follows accusations of vandalism directed at the premises, highlighting a tense standoff in Kolkata's political milieu.

Following the incident, allegedly involving Bharatiya Janata Party affiliates, the Trinamool Congress claims their office was vandalized and security personnel attacked in an early morning assault. Kolkata authorities, including police, have since been involved in the evolving incident.

Trinamool Congress's IT Cell head, Upashna Chaudhary, pointed out the party's intent to use CCTV footage for identifying the perpetrators and claimed police inaction initially during the incident. The party stresses continued legal and democratic measures in addressing the issue.

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