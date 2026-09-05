Status Quo Maintained: Court Upholds TMC's Hold on Camac Street Office

The City Civil Court has issued a status quo order ensuring the Trinamool Congress retains its Camac Street office amid allegations of vandalism. With tensions rising after alleged BJP involvement in the incident, the court's decision marks a significant legal victory for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 16:19 IST
Status Quo Maintained: Court Upholds TMC's Hold on Camac Street Office
Premises of AITC's 9 Camac Street office (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The City Civil Court has ruled in favor of maintaining the status quo concerning the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) office on Camac Street. The court's order ensures the party retains possession and leasehold rights following an alleged act of vandalism at the premises.

According to AITC sources, this legal ruling is significant as it ensures the party can continue its operations at the current location, situated centrally on Camac Street. The controversy began when the Trinamool Congress accused individuals linked with the BJP of entering the office before dawn, damaging property, and assaulting security staff.

Municipal officials from Kolkata, with police accompaniment, removed signage from the building housing the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have arrested six suspects in connection with the alleged vandalism, as claimed by TMC IT Cell head Upashna Chaudhary, who cited ongoing appraisals of CCTV evidence to identify further participants.

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