Status Quo Maintained: Court Upholds TMC's Hold on Camac Street Office

The City Civil Court has ruled in favor of maintaining the status quo concerning the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) office on Camac Street. The court's order ensures the party retains possession and leasehold rights following an alleged act of vandalism at the premises.

According to AITC sources, this legal ruling is significant as it ensures the party can continue its operations at the current location, situated centrally on Camac Street. The controversy began when the Trinamool Congress accused individuals linked with the BJP of entering the office before dawn, damaging property, and assaulting security staff.

Municipal officials from Kolkata, with police accompaniment, removed signage from the building housing the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have arrested six suspects in connection with the alleged vandalism, as claimed by TMC IT Cell head Upashna Chaudhary, who cited ongoing appraisals of CCTV evidence to identify further participants.