One-Day Police Custody for Bhardwaj in Attempted Murder Case

In a significant development, the Patiala House Court has remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day police custody in connection with the attempted murder of Sanjay Azad. Bhardwaj, apprehended by the Delhi Police crime branch in Bulandshahr, was then brought to Delhi and arrested based on an FIR involving the attack on Azad. Both Bhardwaj and another individual, Suraj, have been alleged to be the perpetrators of this crime.

The decision by Special Judge SPS Laler came after Delhi Police presented their submission. Due to heightened security protocols, Bhardwaj was produced at the judge's residential complex instead of a court. Bhardwaj is set to appear in court tomorrow following this remand.

The proceedings took place under unique circumstances, with Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Piyush Sachdeva representing Bhardwaj via video conferencing. Bhardwaj's alleged admittance to striking Sanjay Azad during a podcast interview has provided critical evidence for the case. The attack reportedly occurred during a CJP protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026.

On the prosecution's side, Advocate Rishav Ranjan revealed that discussions with senior police officials showed a commitment to include relevant sections of the SC-ST Act and finalize Bhardwaj's arrest within 72 hours. The meeting, held at the Parliament Street Police Station, was attended by MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad, and various legal representatives, setting the stage for subsequent actions that led to Bhardwaj's detention by the crime branch in Bulandshahr.