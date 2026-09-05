Bomb Threats Disrupt Gujarat Courts: Security Heightened

In a wave of alarming developments, courts across Gujarat, notably in Surat and Ahmedabad, received emails threatening bomb attacks last Saturday, escalating security concerns.

The Surat District Court became the focal point of these fears, following a menacing email warning of an imminent bomb explosion on the premises. Swiftly, bomb disposal squads and police personnel descended on the court to conduct thorough security checks.

Amidst the heightened security atmosphere, members of the legal fraternity voiced frustration over the continuity of court operations despite the dangers. Bhavesh Rabari of the Bar Council of Gujarat criticized the authorities for not evacuating the premises and decried the recurring nature of such threats undermining the justice system.