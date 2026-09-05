Court Orders Extended Judicial Custody for Advocates in Arms Supply Case

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court has ordered extended judicial custody for advocates Deepak Nanda, also known as Deepak Khatri, and Rishabh Kapoor. The decision comes after a detailed submission by the Delhi Police in a case involving alleged illegal arms supply and extortion under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma, emphasizing the necessity of the ongoing probe, acknowledged substantial evidence against the accused. The court ordered the accused to remain in separate cells during their custody for safety reasons, reflecting the gravity of the charges linked to national security concerns.

During prior hearings, the police revealed that a substantial arms cache was seized and presented evidence linking Nanda and Kapoor to a larger network of criminal activities. The court has scheduled a subsequent hearing for October 1, and the accused are to appear via video conferencing.