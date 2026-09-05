NEET PG 2026 Re-examination Marred by Logistical Issues in Jaipur

In Jaipur, the NEET PG 2026 re-examination is unfolding today for candidates who missed the original test on August 30 due to logistical setbacks. Scheduled from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM, this exam aims to offer another chance to aspiring postgraduate medical students.

Candidates have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the arrangements. Dr. Mihir Singh, one of the examinees, criticized the government's handling of the exam logistics. Despite being well-prepared, he noted the poor management at the previous Sitapura center, which caused significant disruptions.

Further issues were highlighted by another candidate's father, Dr. Tejendra Malik, who pointed out the challenging locations of exam centers, leading to repeated examination attempts. Concerns grew following reports of 13 power failures at the ION Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura centers during the previous test, sparking outrage from candidates like Sohani Singh over the unfairness and jeopardizing of their futures.