NEET PG 2026 Re-examination Marred by Logistical Issues in Jaipur

The NEET PG 2026 re-examination for candidates in Jaipur, who missed the August test, encountered logistical challenges including power failures and inaccessible exam centers. Candidates voiced concerns over inadequate management, emphasizing the importance of proper arrangements for such crucial exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:57 IST
NEET PG 2026 Re-examination Marred by Logistical Issues in Jaipur
Visuals from Alankar Mahila PG College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, the NEET PG 2026 re-examination is unfolding today for candidates who missed the original test on August 30 due to logistical setbacks. Scheduled from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM, this exam aims to offer another chance to aspiring postgraduate medical students.

Candidates have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the arrangements. Dr. Mihir Singh, one of the examinees, criticized the government's handling of the exam logistics. Despite being well-prepared, he noted the poor management at the previous Sitapura center, which caused significant disruptions.

Further issues were highlighted by another candidate's father, Dr. Tejendra Malik, who pointed out the challenging locations of exam centers, leading to repeated examination attempts. Concerns grew following reports of 13 power failures at the ION Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura centers during the previous test, sparking outrage from candidates like Sohani Singh over the unfairness and jeopardizing of their futures.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026