Supreme Court to Launch Innovative Monthly Legal Lecture Series

The Supreme Court of India announces a monthly lecture series to explore legal and social issues by engaging jurists, scholars, and young legal minds. The lectures aim to foster dialogue and enhance legal education, with plans for livestreaming, archival recordings, and annual recognition for legal educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:44 IST
Supreme Court to Launch Innovative Monthly Legal Lecture Series
The Supreme Court (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Teachers' Day, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declared the Supreme Court's plan to introduce a monthly lecture series centered on law, justice, and legal education. The initiative, titled “One Important Idea. Every Month,” aims to encourage dialogue on pressing legal and social matters by bringing together a diverse group comprising members of the Bench and Bar, academicians, and young legal practitioners.

This ongoing intellectual platform, spearheaded by the CJI, will feature lectures by eminent jurists and scholars, followed by interactive 'Ideas Dialogues' with young advocates and law students. The series will not only promote intergenerational exchanges but will also be recorded and transformed into a permanent archive including transcripts and concise 'Ideas Papers', ensuring lasting access to contemporary legal insights.

The lectures, slated to begin in September 2026, will be livestreamed for broader accessibility, with plans for translations to reach a more extensive audience. Additionally, the Supreme Court has introduced the annual 'Supreme Court Nyaya Shiksha Samman' to honor notable contributions in legal education. This initiative aligns with the Court's commitment to uphold regulatory standards and accountability in educational institutions, aiming to enrich legal discourse and practice.

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