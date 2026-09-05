Missouri's Map Battle: A Constitutional Crisis Looms Over Redistricting

Missouri has made an urgent plea to the U.S. Supreme Court, aiming to employ a Republican-approved congressional map in the forthcoming midterm elections. This move by the state's Attorney General Catherine Hanaway comes after the Missouri Supreme Court blocked the new map, maintaining Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver's district.

The Republican-backed map is part of a nationwide trend to redraw districts potentially benefiting the party, a strategy supported by former President Trump. Nevertheless, a significant U.S. Supreme Court ruling may restrict such practices, as seen in various states, stirring a mid-decade redistricting conflict.

Missouri's Supreme Court deemed the map as incomplete, insisting on a November voter referendum despite appeals from state election officials. The unfolding scenario highlights a deeper constitutional debate over the intersection of state law and federal election guidelines.