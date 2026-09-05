MCD Celebrates 87 Educators on Teachers' Day, Announces Major Educational Initiatives

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) honored 87 educators, comprising four principals and 83 teachers, on Teachers' Day at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. The event was graced by Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, who acknowledged the pivotal role teachers play in molding students and the nation's future. Malhotra encouraged educators to keep students abreast with evolving technologies and skills, emphasizing continued education beyond the primary level.

The MCD unveiled 24 ‘Nigam Shree Vidyalayas’ as mentor schools for municipal institutions across its 12 zones. Plans were also laid out to initiate an Under-9 and Under-11 'Mini League' aimed at identifying young cricket and football talent. Mayor Wahi noted that 20 to 21 lakh children between ages 5 and 10 reside in Delhi, with nearly 30 per cent enrolled in MCD schools. He outlined enhancements like smart classrooms and introduced the ‘Sahbhagita Initiative’ to foster technology-powered education and parental involvement. The Education Department launched its annual publication ‘Unnayan’.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recognized 118 teachers at the 'Shikshak Mahakumbh - State Teachers Awards 2026' at Thyagaraj Stadium. This includes 20 school heads, 69 teachers from government and MCD schools, and staff from CM Shri Schools. Librarians and special educators were also acknowledged. Chief Minister Gupta commended teachers as the foundation of a progressive society, stressing their influence on students’ morals, confidence, and sense of responsibility. Gupta highlighted a financial allocation of Rs 19,148 crore for education in the 2026-27 fiscal year, targeting school infrastructure and the integration of technology in learning. Plans include establishing 170 modern language labs in 70 CM Shri Schools and another 100 government schools, enhancing the quality of education provided.