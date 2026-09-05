Harmanpreet Kaur Sets T20I Record with 150th Appearance as Captain

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first cricketer to captain a national side in 150 T20Is. This record was set against Pakistan during the Women's Asia Cup. Kaur's leadership has been marked by notable success, with 86 wins under her belt so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 20:56 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Sets T20I Record with 150th Appearance as Captain
Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo: @BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark achievement, India's Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday became the first cricketer to lead a national team in 150 T20 International matches. The milestone came during a clash against rivals Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup, cementing Kaur's status as a key figure in international cricket.

Since making her T20I debut in 2009, Harmanpreet has been a pivotal force for India, amassing 86 wins out of 149 matches prior to this game. Her leadership record outshines compatriots, with the next closest, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, having captained 121 matches.

The match kicked off with Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana winning the toss and opting to bat. A twist in the sporting etiquette emerged as both captains again avoided a handshake. Despite fierce competition, India has recently dominated these encounters, winning nine out of the last ten T20Is against Pakistan.

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