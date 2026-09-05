Tragedy in the Skies: F-4 Phantom Crash at Athens Air Show

Tragedy struck during the Athens Flying Week when a Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed at the Tanagra air base, located just north of Athens. The ill-fated jet went down during an air show on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of its two pilots, officials confirmed.

According to one official, the Phantom crashed around two kilometers outside the airport perimeter, and thankfully, there were no reports of injuries among bystanders or local residents. Public broadcaster ERT captured footage of the plane performing a right turn just meters above the ground moments before it spiraled into a fiery crash.

The crash scene prompted a large-scale emergency response, including the deployment of eleven firefighting aircraft and helicopters to tackle the fires that erupted in the nearby forest area. Witnesses at the event were shocked at the rapidity of the incident, with the aircraft in flight for less than three minutes. Attendees of the air base were urged to evacuate the vicinity as a safety precaution.