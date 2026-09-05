Bihar CM Ups Flood Preparedness as Ganga Levels Surge

Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took proactive steps to manage the state's flood situation, inspecting the Raghopur embankment and reviewing relief operations across various districts. He emphasized the need for round-the-clock community kitchens and heightened surveillance of vulnerable embankments.

In a crucial meeting with district magistrates, Choudhary was briefed on the rising levels of the Ganga, emphasizing the necessity for more community kitchens and mobile medical teams. He urged officials to ensure all flood-affected farmers receive crop insurance and called for strategic crop planning.

The Chief Minister directed district leaders to continuously assess the situation, streamline communication with community representatives, and prepare essential resources like rescue teams and polythene sheets. Amid these efforts, Choudhary pledged to bolster embankments and explore long-term flood prevention solutions.