Justice Demands Action in RG Kar Medical Tragedy

Panihati BJP MLA Ratna Debnath assures justice as the CBI continues its investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case involving allegations against Mamata Banerjee's nephew. Calls for the resignation of Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:17 IST
Justice Demands Action in RG Kar Medical Tragedy
Panihati BJP MLA Ratna Debnath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panihati BJP MLA Ratna Debnath vowed on Saturday that justice will be served in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) persists with its inquiries. Accusations have emerged against Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Dr. Abesh Banerjee, regarding his presence at the hospital on the day of the incident, though Debnath emphasized that the investigation remains active and that due legal processes will prevail.

Debnath, whose daughter was tragically raped and murdered at the same hospital in 2024, affirmed that anyone proven guilty will face legal consequences. She addressed public demands for Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam's resignation, asserting that he, too, will be scrutinized as part of the probe conducted by the CBI, an investigation that she insists is unceasing in its quest for truth.

Highlighting past and current calls for Nigam's removal, Debnath reiterated her stance against him and urged the inclusion of previous healthcare administration officials under the investigative spotlight. Meanwhile, former Panihati Municipality Chairman Somnath Dey's arrest in Bengaluru and subsequent police custody highlight the ongoing crackdown against those allegedly attempting to cover up the crime, prompting strong demands for transparency and accountability in the face of such a horrendous act.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026