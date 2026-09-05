Justice Demands Action in RG Kar Medical Tragedy

Panihati BJP MLA Ratna Debnath vowed on Saturday that justice will be served in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) persists with its inquiries. Accusations have emerged against Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Dr. Abesh Banerjee, regarding his presence at the hospital on the day of the incident, though Debnath emphasized that the investigation remains active and that due legal processes will prevail.

Debnath, whose daughter was tragically raped and murdered at the same hospital in 2024, affirmed that anyone proven guilty will face legal consequences. She addressed public demands for Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam's resignation, asserting that he, too, will be scrutinized as part of the probe conducted by the CBI, an investigation that she insists is unceasing in its quest for truth.

Highlighting past and current calls for Nigam's removal, Debnath reiterated her stance against him and urged the inclusion of previous healthcare administration officials under the investigative spotlight. Meanwhile, former Panihati Municipality Chairman Somnath Dey's arrest in Bengaluru and subsequent police custody highlight the ongoing crackdown against those allegedly attempting to cover up the crime, prompting strong demands for transparency and accountability in the face of such a horrendous act.