Twists Unfold in Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Arrest Leads to New Revelations

Pune Rural Police have taken Ritesh Hange into custody over his alleged involvement in the murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, as announced by a senior police official on Saturday.

Hange, believed to be associated with prime suspect Chetan Chaudhary, has been charged with conspiracy in the ongoing investigation. He reportedly communicated with Chaudhary and Siya and was expected to join them at Lohagad on the day of the alleged crime, June 18. However, police confirm that he did not attend.

Authorities are scrutinizing Hange's interactions following the murder, especially his connections with Chaudhary, suspecting detailed discussions about the crime. As the investigation progresses, police aim to uncover the full extent of Hange's involvement.