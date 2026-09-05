Decade-Long Wait Ends: NIA Court Convicts 10 in Jhiram Ghati Naxal Attack

In a significant judgment, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur has ruled against 10 individuals in the notorious 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case. This decision is a crucial development in the historical case that saw the brutal killing of several high-ranking Congress leaders and security personnel.

The court found all 10 accused guilty under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. While the quantum of punishment remains reserved until September 16, the verdict has intensified political tensions in Chhattisgarh, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming it as validation of the NIA investigation. In contrast, the Congress party contends that the probe failed to expose an alleged broader political conspiracy and ignored major security lapses.

Prominent Congress figures such as former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo have openly criticized the NIA’s investigation. They argue that the primary architects behind the plot remain unpunished, and significant security failures weren't addressed. In opposition, BJP representatives have applauded the NIA's work, stressing that justice has been rightfully served a decade after the attack.