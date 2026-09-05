NIA Court Convicts All Accused in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Attack

In a landmark ruling, the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur has convicted all ten accused involved in the brutal Jhiram Ghati attack. The court found the accused guilty of a series of grave charges, including sections 147, 148, 149, 121, 121(A), 122, 341, 302, 307, 396, 397, 427, and 120(B) of the IPC, among others.

The horrific attack, which took place on May 25, 2013, targeted the Parivartan Yatra convoy of the Indian National Congress in the Jhiram Ghati region of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The meticulously planned assault by CPI (Maoist) cadres resulted in 24 fatalities, including civilians and police personnel, with over 35 others severely injured.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed chargesheets in 2014 and 2015 against 39 accused, with the trial of ten individuals now culminating in convictions. The verdict underscores the involvement of CPI (Maoist) in a premeditated effort to attack senior Congress leaders and security forces. (ANI)