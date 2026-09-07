Surat Sanatan Sangh Chief Faces Death Threats Amid Bomb Plot Alarms

In a chilling alert, Surat Sanatan Sangh President Updesh Rana disclosed that he was at the receiving end of an alarming death threat. The anonymous caller allegedly warned that they would visit his residence to kill him, alongside plans to place explosive devices at both his office and his home, Rana revealed on Sunday.

The intimidation reportedly commenced via a message sent to his office number at precisely 1:36 a.m., seeking his location with menacing intent. “I discovered this unsettling message the next morning and subsequently received a WhatsApp call from the same number at 10:22 a.m.,” Rana recounted. The caller's threats included bomb plots and assassination plans, demanding to converse with a police officer, as per Rana’s account.

Rana promptly alerted the Godadara Police, leading to the swift registration of an FIR. Notably, Rana highlighted a history of longstanding threats, mentioning the tragic murders of two associates. Additionally, he cited a pre-existing FIR tied to a contract killing scheme purportedly planned from Pakistan, with suspect arrests noted. This situation unfolds amid heightened concerns regarding his safety.