Surat Sanatan Sangh Chief Faces Death Threats Amid Bomb Plot Alarms

Sanatan Sangh President Updesh Rana reported receiving a death threat involving bomb attacks on his home and office. The police have registered an FIR, and Rana cited ongoing threats over the years, including an alleged plot from Pakistan. Investigations are underway as concerns grow over his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:49 IST
Surat Sanatan Sangh Chief Faces Death Threats Amid Bomb Plot Alarms
Surat Sanatan Sangh President Updesh Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling alert, Surat Sanatan Sangh President Updesh Rana disclosed that he was at the receiving end of an alarming death threat. The anonymous caller allegedly warned that they would visit his residence to kill him, alongside plans to place explosive devices at both his office and his home, Rana revealed on Sunday.

The intimidation reportedly commenced via a message sent to his office number at precisely 1:36 a.m., seeking his location with menacing intent. “I discovered this unsettling message the next morning and subsequently received a WhatsApp call from the same number at 10:22 a.m.,” Rana recounted. The caller's threats included bomb plots and assassination plans, demanding to converse with a police officer, as per Rana’s account.

Rana promptly alerted the Godadara Police, leading to the swift registration of an FIR. Notably, Rana highlighted a history of longstanding threats, mentioning the tragic murders of two associates. Additionally, he cited a pre-existing FIR tied to a contract killing scheme purportedly planned from Pakistan, with suspect arrests noted. This situation unfolds amid heightened concerns regarding his safety.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026