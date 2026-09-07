Dramatic Night in Gonda: Two Arrested for Attacking Police Vehicle

In Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, two men were arrested for allegedly attacking a Police Response Vehicle with stones. The incident injured several officers. The duo, known for prior criminal activities, was apprehended, and legal action has commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST
Dramatic Night in Gonda: Two Arrested for Attacking Police Vehicle
Visual from the spot (Photo/Police Media Cell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night incident near Chhiras village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, two individuals were apprehended for allegedly hurling stones at a patrolling Police Response Vehicle (PRV). The alleged attack took place during the midnight hours of September 6–7, 2026, according to police reports.

Karnailganj Circle Officer Anand Kumar Rai confirmed that several officers sustained minor injuries when they arrived at the scene to investigate the reported disturbance. The arrested suspects have been identified as Girvar Dayal, also known as Naga, and Shivdayal, also known as Sachin/Dadau.

Both suspects have a history of criminal activity, with multiple cases previously registered against them at the Kaudia police station. Authorities have registered new charges in relation to this latest incident and legal proceedings are ongoing, although the law and order situation has since stabilized.

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