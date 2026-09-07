Vivek Choubey Arrested After Intense Police Encounter in Shreya Upadhyay Murder Case

Vivek Choubey, the main accused in the murder of M.Sc. student Shreya Upadhyay, was arrested after a police encounter in Varanasi. During the confrontation, Choubey, who opened fire at officers, was shot in the leg. Two other suspects were previously arrested, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:55 IST
Vivek Choubey Arrested After Intense Police Encounter in Shreya Upadhyay Murder Case
Wanted accused in Shreya Upadhyay murder case arrested after police encounter in Varanasi (Photo: Varanasi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Choubey, the primary suspect in the high-profile murder case of 22-year-old Shreya Upadhyay, was apprehended by police on Monday following an encounter in Varanasi's Rajatalab area. Choubey allegedly fired at officers during a routine check near Jagatdevpur, prompting police to respond with gunfire, injuring his leg.

Police recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol, along with ammunition, from Choubey. He was registered as a suspect on August 18 after Upadhyay disappeared, with her body found on August 20 under Rohaniya Police Station limits. Authorities formed multiple investigative teams, resulting in the earlier arrests of two associates, Puneet Mishra and Ramsahay Choubey.

The arrest unfolded as Rajatalab officers received a tip about Choubey's movements towards Jagatdevpur. Attempting to evade capture, Choubey allegedly initiated gunfire, forcing officers to act in self-defense. During interrogation, Choubey confessed to the crime, citing anger over Upadhyay's arranged marriage. Further investigations continue under the Arms Act related to the recovered firearm.

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