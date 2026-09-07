Compassionate Gesture in Tense Tamil Nadu Assembly Session

During a turbulent session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's compassionate gesture stood out, providing a moment of unity amid political tensions. As the DMK MLAs staged a protest demanding to address the Chief Minister’s earlier speech, the situation intensified when the Speaker denied them the opportunity to speak.

While most of the DMK members walked out in protest, MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated, struggling to join his colleagues. Observing this, Chief Minister Vijay, seated nearby, inquired about Chandrasekhar's hesitation. Upon learning of the MLA's difficulty standing up, Vijay promptly helped him to his feet, an act that earned him the accolades of his peers in the Assembly.

Amid this display of bipartisanship, Vijay leveled serious accusations against the DMK, alleging corruption involving party funds and top leaders, including former Chief Minister MK Stalin. He also referenced the Sarkaria Commission report, criticizing former Chief Minister Karunanidhi for abusing his office, further escalating the political stakes in the Assembly.