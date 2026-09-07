Tamil Nadu Assembly Uproar Over Rising Crime: CM Vows Strong Action

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was engulfed in commotion as DMK members vociferously demanded a debate on the state's alarming law and order decline. They pressed for immediate attention to the surge in murders and crimes.

Addressing the Assembly, CM C Joseph Vijay reiterated the government's commitment to impartial policing. He asserted, 'The police must be allies to the virtuous and adversaries to the wicked, ensuring justice is impartial and devoid of political bias.' He detailed plans to combat crime through decisive action.

Highlighting ongoing measures, CM Vijay stressed the importance of police as protectors rather than power centers. Acknowledging recent crimes as results of lingering vendettas, he emphasized the drive to eliminate drug culture, announcing 36 arrests linked to a Coimbatore student murder. His zero-tolerance stance on corruption and proactive measures against crimes targeting women and children were underscored as priorities.