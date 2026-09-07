Delhi Government Strengthens Seasonal Disease Prevention: Community Collaboration Key

In response to ongoing concerns about seasonal influenza and dengue, the Delhi government convened a workshop on Monday aimed at enhancing disease awareness and prevention strategies during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Held at the Delhi Secretariat, the session gathered MLAs, councillors, and senior health officials to deliberate on prevention, early detection, and management of H1N1 and dengue.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh led the event, highlighting that disease prevention efforts need to extend beyond hospitals and healthcare workers. Emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement, Singh called on public representatives, resident welfare associations, and local institutions to disseminate health messages effectively. He underscored the importance of accurate information and timely medical advice, urging against panic.

The workshop stressed precautionary measures to curb the spread of seasonal influenza and dengue, such as frequent handwashing, respiratory etiquette, and mosquito-breeding control. Singh urged citizens to consult healthcare professionals for any persistent symptoms and warned against self-medication. The effort forms part of Delhi's wider preventive-health strategy, seeking comprehensive collaboration across communities.