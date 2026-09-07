Syria’s Secret Nuclear Reactor: A Historical Discovery

In a revelation that sheds light on past nuclear ambitions, a nuclear reactor in Syria—which Israeli jets obliterated in 2007—was nearly complete and poised to produce fissile material for nuclear weapons. This assertion was confirmed by Rafael Grossi, chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has hailed this new information as a 'historic breakthrough.' Their recent investigations into Syria's secretive nuclear activities, conducted under the Assad regime, discovered approximately 73 metric tons of natural uranium metal, primarily in reactor fuel form. Reports to member states, seen by Reuters, reaffirmed that the bombed facility in Syria's Deir al-Zor province was indeed a nuclear reactor under construction, a fact that should have been disclosed to the agency.

Following President Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, the new Syrian leadership has pledged cooperation with the IAEA, addressing nuclear safeguards to monitor and account for nuclear materials. Rafael Grossi praised Syria's transparency and collaborative efforts with the IAEA, facilitating the resolution of long-standing nuclear issues.