Dinesh Sharma's New Chapter: Appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Dinesh Sharma has been appointed the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Speaking to ANI, Sharma emphasized that this new role marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career, pledging to work for the nation's and domestic tourists' benefit.

While detailing his immediate plans, Sharma stressed the importance of following the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 'We will initially follow the path laid out by the Home Minister and the Prime Minister and then carve out a strategy for the future,' he stated.

On the logistical front, Sharma revealed intentions to resign from the Rajya Sabha, contingent on the Vice President's availability, and confirmed his departure to assume his role on September 15. This appointment was officially announced by President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting Sharma's continuing service to India after a notable tenure as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.