Secular Unity: Vijay-Led Alliance Strengthens Tamil Nadu Political Landscape

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Minister and Congress leader P Viswanathan has declared a strengthened alliance comprising Congress, VCK, and IUML under the leadership of Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay. This coalition, titled the 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance', aims to reinforce secularism and deliver justice in the state.

Viswanathan emphasized the alliance's purity of purpose and noted its strategic unity under Vijay's adept leadership. He highlighted that this new alignment follows prior attempts by some parties to affiliate with BJP, reinforcing that the current alliance is unified and robust.

The announcement follows a strategic meeting at the TVK headquarters, attended by various party leaders, including those from MDMK and IUML. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore confirmed the alliance's commitment to social justice, dismissing any claims about Vijay's role impacting national politics. The CPI and CPI(M) continue their support for the government externally.