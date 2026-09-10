Secular Unity: Vijay-Led Alliance Strengthens Tamil Nadu Political Landscape

Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan announced the Congress, VCK, and IUML's unity under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's leadership, forming the 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.' Aimed at bolstering secularism and social justice, the alliance prepares for upcoming elections, maintaining Congress's separate national ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:26 IST
Secular Unity: Vijay-Led Alliance Strengthens Tamil Nadu Political Landscape
Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Minister and Congress leader P Viswanathan has declared a strengthened alliance comprising Congress, VCK, and IUML under the leadership of Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay. This coalition, titled the 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance', aims to reinforce secularism and deliver justice in the state.

Viswanathan emphasized the alliance's purity of purpose and noted its strategic unity under Vijay's adept leadership. He highlighted that this new alignment follows prior attempts by some parties to affiliate with BJP, reinforcing that the current alliance is unified and robust.

The announcement follows a strategic meeting at the TVK headquarters, attended by various party leaders, including those from MDMK and IUML. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore confirmed the alliance's commitment to social justice, dismissing any claims about Vijay's role impacting national politics. The CPI and CPI(M) continue their support for the government externally.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026